Katelyn Banks

School: Seattle Pacific University
Future plans: Katelyn will be spending the next year working and submitting her medical school application. She plans to start medical school in 2021.
Favorite quote: "Whatever you do work at it with all your heart." Colossians 3:23
Message from family: Katelyn, your hard work and achievements over the past years have made us so proud. You are a bright young lady with an even brighter future. We are confident that you can do anything you set your mind to. We love you and congratulations!
Parents' names: John and Shellie Banks
