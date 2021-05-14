Kaydience Porter

School: Sunnyside Senior High School

Future plans: Attend Washington State University and obtain a degree in nursing.

Favorite quote: Fall Down Seven, Stand Up Eight

Message from family: We are so Proud of you Kaydi. You are a dedicated, hard-working, and ready to move mountains. "Don't stop believein" Love you

Parents' names: Bryan and Brandi Porter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.