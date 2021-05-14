Kaydience Porter

School: Sunnyside Senior High School
Future plans: Attend Washington State University and obtain a degree in nursing.
Favorite quote: Fall Down Seven, Stand Up Eight
Message from family: We are so Proud of you Kaydi. You are a dedicated, hard-working, and ready to move mountains. "Don't stop believein" Love you
Parents' names: Bryan and Brandi Porter
