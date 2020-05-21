Keira Bodine

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: I plan on going to CBC for my Bachelors of Science in Nursing. Right now, I am saving up for college by working as a full time nanny over the summer.
Favorite quote: Pray; He is there. Speak; He is listening.
Message from family: Keira, we are incredibly proud of your accomplishments, often in the face of difficulties in life. You overcame those challenges, developed your talents and attained your goals. You have shown growth with hard work, diligence, perseverance, determination and grit. You have become a strong young woman and have brought us joy as parents. We wish you success and pledge to continue to support you in attaining your goals and dreams in life. Way to go Keira!
Parents' names: Jeff and Tiffanie Bodine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.