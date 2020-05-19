Keisha White

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend Seattle Pacific University, major in Psychology with a Pre-Med track. Go off to medical school and go into the OBGYN field.
Favorite quote: It'll feel better when it quits hurting :)
Message from family: We are very proud of you and all that you have accomplished! We can not wait to see where God leads you in your future.
Parents' names: Judi and Tom White
