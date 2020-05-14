Kiki Ornelas

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: I plan to attend YVCC starting in the fall, gain my associates and transfer.
Message from family: My sweet Kiki, Although your two biggest launches Into freedom (birth and graduation) Have taken place in the midst of tragedies, Just know that the world is an amazing, loving beautiful place. We grieve that your senior year is ending this way. But we can’t wait to see how you overcome it. You were made for this, love Mom and Dad
Parents' names: Maria and Jesus Garcia
