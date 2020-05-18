Kiri Schoonover

School: Zillah High School
Future plans: Attending Washington State University majoring in biology on the pre-medical track
Favorite quote: “Hey, hey, hey” - Mrs. Bell
Message from family: We are so proud of Kiri for being named her classes salutatorian. We know she will be very successful in college and will do great things in the future. We love you!
Parents' names: Meghan and Jason Schoonover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.