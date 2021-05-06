Lainey Mendoza

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Lainey plans to study Pre-Med at Seattle Pacific University.
Favorite quote: Don't be scared Guy!
Message from family: Lainey, you have brought so much joy to our family. You have been the perfect daughter, sister, cousin, friend, and student. We are so proud of you. You are destined for Greatness and we will be your biggest cheerleaders forever. Love Mom, Dad, and Anthony
Parents' names: Jose and Sally Mendoza
