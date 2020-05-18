Lizbet Alvarez

School: Sunnyside High School

Future plans: Attend CBC this fall for Business Management and transfer to a 4 year college to receive her BBA degree

Favorite quote: "Let me find out"

Message from family: We are extremely proud of you and your accomplishments we love you.

Parents' names: Paulino Alvarez , Tina Alvarez

