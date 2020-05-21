Lluvia Chavez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend WSU to get a degree in biology then attend Medical School to become an OB/GYN then do four years of residency. Open a flower shop with my sister.
Favorite quote: “If everything was PERFECT, you would never learn and your would never grow”
Message from family: We always believed in you and we will always believe in you. We love you!
Parents' names: Maria Chavez Orta
