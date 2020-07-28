Luis Antonio Valencia

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attending Heritage University. Physician Assistant
Favorite quote: "Don't worry Mom, I got this"
Message from family: Always remember you only fail when you stop trying. You are stronger then you seem, smarter then you think, and loved more then you know. We love you! Mom, Dad, Sister & Baby sitter
Parents' names: Luis & Maria Valencia
