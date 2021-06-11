Luis Lopez-Martinez

School: University of Washington

Future plans: Pursue a career in education (Mathematics)

Favorite quote: Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything

Message from family: Thank you for always encouraging me to try my hardest and never giving up on school. Without you guys I wouldn’t be were I am at right now. I love you guys so much!

Parents' names: Sebastiana Martínez and Primo García

