Lupe Cardenas

School: Sunnyside High School

Future plans: Attend YVC in the Fall and earn my degree in Physical education.

Favorite quote: "It ain't about how hard you can hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward"- Rocky Balboa

Message from family: Congratulations Son we are beyond proud of you and look forward to what the future brings.

Parents' names: Lupe and Dora Cardenas

