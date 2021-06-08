Lupe Cardenas

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend YVC in the Fall and earn my degree in Physical education.
Favorite quote: "It ain't about how hard you can hit, it's about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward"- Rocky Balboa
Message from family: Congratulations Son we are beyond proud of you and look forward to what the future brings.
Parents' names: Lupe and Dora Cardenas
