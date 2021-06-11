Luz Figueroa

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Take a break and than get a job.
Message from family: Live, Dream, Soar. The possibilities are endless. Congratulations on your graduation Luz! We are so proud of you and wish you the best of luck in whatever you decided to pursue. Love , The Figueroa Family and Fritz & Llesenia Rougk
Parents' names: Gregorio Figueroa & Blanca Duran
