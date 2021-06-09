Mackenzie Bates

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: To start with...attend Paul Mitchell and work towards getting certificates in cosmetology, esthetics, and nails...after that...only she knows ;)
Message from family: I'm proud of you completing this chapter in your life, sis! I love you, believe in you and know that your fierce determination will help you make your way in this world!
Parents' names: Jennifer Alvarado
