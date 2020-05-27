Macy Sanchez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Go to Eastern Washington University, pursue a career in clinical child psychology and maybe study abroad.
Favorite quote: "If you want to make the world a better place, take a look at yourself and make a change."
Message from family: So proud of you Macy, may God bless all of your days. I know you will be successful in all you do. Have fun at Eastern and never forget how much you are loved and prayed for daily. Love, Mom, Dillon, Makayla, Madison, Logan, Tatiana and your fur family.
Parents' names: Maria Sanchez
