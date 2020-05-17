Malissa Thompson

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Finish Pre-reqs at YVC, get a bachelors in nursing at WSU Tri-Cities, & then pursue my PhD in radiology.
Favorite quote: “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” -Maya Angelou.
Parents' names: Veronica Martinez, Henry Thompson, & Leonard Diaz
