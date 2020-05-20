Maraya Magaña

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Maraya is attending Eastern Washington University in the fall. She will continue to pursue her career in the medical field.
Favorite quote: To hold, to aid, to help, to teach, to save, to inspire, it’s who you are, your calling, your passion, your life, your world, you make a difference, you are the difference baby girl!
Message from family: We are so very proud of you. We know it has been an extremely long and difficult road and with quarantine and place it seems even impossible but no matter the obstacles you made it. We cannot wait to see what you achieve next. Love you to the moon and back, Mom and Dad
Parents' names: Maria Magaña and Antonio Navarro
