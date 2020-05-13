Mariah Amaro

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend CBC in the fall to pursue her education in Radiology
Message from family: We are so proud of you! Chasing a dream requires efforts, passion and hard work. You are now in the half way. Keep up your good work and continue to strive. Congratulations!
Parents' names: Adrian & Holly Amaro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.