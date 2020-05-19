School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Maribel Guizar will attend Heritage University in Toppenish, Washington. She will pursue a degree in business administration to possibly open up her business one day.
Favorite quote: “Fitness is not about being better than someone else. It’s about being better than you used to be.”
Message from family: Congratulations Maribel! We are very proud of you and best wishes for your next adventure!
Parents' names: Norma Guizar and Juan Guizar
