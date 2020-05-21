Marlee Weets

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attending CWU to study biomedical sciences with a long-term goal of becoming a Family Doctor in a rural community.
Favorite quote: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”– Maya Angelou
Message from family: Marlee, we are so proud of all that you have accomplished but more than that we are proud of the person you have become. Your kind heart, generous spirit, and amazing work ethic will serve you well in the future you have planned out or a different future you may find along the way. We love you more than you can imagine! Dad, Mom, Maeve, Ike and the rest of your family
Parents' names: Kirk & Ivy Weets
