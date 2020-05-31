Michelle Espinoza

School: Mabton Jr/Sr High School
Future plans: Attend YVC for two years then transfer into Western Washington University.
Favorite quote: “Do more of what makes you happy.”
Parents' names: Graciela Campos, Humberto Espinoza
School: Mabton Jr/Sr High School
Future plans: Attend YVC for two years then transfer into Western Washington University.
Favorite quote: “Do more of what makes you happy.”
Parents' names: Graciela Campos, Humberto Espinoza
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.