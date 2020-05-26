Mirella Valencia

School: Granger High School
Future plans: Attend YVCC to become a dental hygienist.
Favorite quote: When things get rough don’t give up
Message from family: We all love you and are very proud of you for accomplishing your goals.
Parents' names: Clabel Camacho & Jesus Valencia
