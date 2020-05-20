Moises Jacob Zesati

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Eastern Washington University
Message from family: Congratulations, we are very proud of you! We thank God that you accomplished one of your many journeys in Life! Heavenly Father remind Moi that you know his plans you have for him,plans to prosper him and a future. Cause him to turn to you for wisdom and guidance in all things, and listen to his prayers. Jeremiah 29:11-12 We love you!!
Parents' names: Armando Zesati & Rosio Campos
