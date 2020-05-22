Myranda Sanchez

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: She will attending YVC or WSU for a career in Teaching. She as been accepted into YVC teaching program and to WSU. She will graduate with her AA from YVC. She has her hands full with her Son Micah and homework from HS & College.
Message from family: We love you so much and we are so proud of the Student and Mother you have become. No obstacles are to big for you to crush! We Love you.
Parents' names: Raul & Brenda Sanchez
