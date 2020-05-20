Natalia Toledano

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: I plan to attend Eastern Washington University
Favorite quote: “For every dark night there’s a brighter day”- Tupac
Message from family: You have overcome so many obstacles, and continue to surprise me as everyday comes in. As the sun shines so will you, in your new journey. So proud of you mi prieta “si se puede!!!”
Parents' names: Maria Ramos (mom)
