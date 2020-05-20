Nathaniel Shipley

School: Prosser High School

Future plans: Go to college, major in Physical Education, become a PE teacher and a High School Baseball Coach

Favorite quote: Heroes get remembered but legends never die.

Message from family: Nathaniel we are so proud of you and we cannot wait to see what your bright future holds. Always be humble kind and compassionate. We love you very much and are very proud of your accomplishments.

Parents' names: Timothy and Kimberly Shipley

