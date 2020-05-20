Nathaniel Shipley

School: Prosser High School
Future plans: Go to college, major in Physical Education, become a PE teacher and a High School Baseball Coach
Favorite quote: Heroes get remembered but legends never die.
Message from family: Nathaniel we are so proud of you and we cannot wait to see what your bright future holds. Always be humble kind and compassionate. We love you very much and are very proud of your accomplishments.
Parents' names: Timothy and Kimberly Shipley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.