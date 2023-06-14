 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

437 seniors graduate from Sunnyside High School

“I have just one giant guiding peace of wisdom I’d like to share with you tonight,” said Sunnyside High School Principal Gabe Darbyson. “If you follow your passion, opportunities will present themselves,” Darbyson said quoting retired SHS teacher Eroll Miles.

Graduation 2023

Job Wise can be contacted at 509-837-4500, ext. 116 or email Jwise@SunnysideSun.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription