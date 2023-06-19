The Pistorese family, as a way to honor their father, established the Ralph Pistorese Endowment Scholarship.
The scholarship was started to honor the life and work of Ralph Pistorese, former Sunnyside School District Superintendent.
“Our dad believed in hard work and education,” said Brent Pistorese, oldest son, and class of 1971 alumni. “Our father believed that hard work and education would broaden future horizons and lead to greater success in life.”
Ralph’s road to education wasn’t easy, growing up in Cle Elum as the son of an immigrant coal miner didn’t give Pistorese many opportunities to further his education though through his athletic abilities he was able to receive a football scholarship to Washington State University (WSU).
During his time in university Pistorese was called to serve during World War II, where he served in the Marine Corps overseas.
He was called to serve a second time in 1951 during the Korean Conflict. Prior to his deployment Pistorese was teaching in Arlington, WA. and was working on completing his graduate degree.
Pistorese was honorably discharged from the marines in 1952 with the rank of captain.
Pistorese continued teaching and coaching football in Arlington, while completing his master’s degree at WSU, He Served as the Superintendent of Schools for the Arlington school district from 1959 to 1967 until the family eventually moved to Sunnyside, where he became the schools Superintendent from 1970-1979 when he retired.
"Sunnyside was our home and where dad worked in public education for many years. We believe he would be particularly happy to provide educational assistance to worthy graduates at Sunnyside High School," said Jan Pistorese.
This fund will be specifically targeting students interested in business, engineering and medicine or a trade educational program.
The Pistorese family established this fund believing their dad would be proud to have a scholarship endowment program in his name, and with it, support the educational efforts of future Sunnyside High School graduates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.