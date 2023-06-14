SUnnysideChristianGrad_6.jpg
Kennia Perez

GRANDVIEW — The Sunnyside Christian High School held their graduation ceremony on Friday, June 9. Seventeen students celebrated the end of their journey as a student with the Christian high school.

