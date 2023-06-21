TOPPENISH — More than two hundred Toppenish High School students walked across the graduation stage Friday afternoon, June 16, and took their final steps as high school students.
Commencement speakers for the graduation ceremony were valedictorian, Zaylei McCord, salutatorian, Natalia Sanchez, CATS High School valedictorian, Tayde Reyes and Ashlley Barerra.
Top students for the Toppenish school were McCord, Sanchez, Barerra, Judith Robledo and Jeanette Torres.
“For the past thirteen years almost all of us wanted to be here, graduation. Now that we are here, honestly it is a bittersweet moment because we are closing the door on our childhood and opening a new one for our adulthood,” valedictorian Zaylei McCord said. “Often times people say your journey begins now but I believe that our journey started the day we stepped foot into elementary and now our road are merely separating after we leave this gymnasium today.”
Multiple graduates also had the honor of receiving a second diploma that day from YVC.
Toppenish held their ceremony on Friday, June 16 at the Toppenish High School gym. Those wishing to watch the 273 graduates during the ceremony can visit the Toppenish High School Digital Media page on Youtube.
