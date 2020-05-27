Oscar Diaz Cuevas

School: Mabton Jr Sr High School
Future plans: Work for a year after graduation and then apply to Seminary, to discern a priestly vocation.
Favorite quote: Querer es poder.
Parents' names: Pedro and Fabiola Diaz Cuevas
School: Mabton Jr Sr High School
Future plans: Work for a year after graduation and then apply to Seminary, to discern a priestly vocation.
Favorite quote: Querer es poder.
Parents' names: Pedro and Fabiola Diaz Cuevas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.