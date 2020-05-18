Paola Ramos

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: Attend Heritage University to earn my major in Criminal Justice.
Favorite quote: “Dude let me find out”
Message from family: We are so proud of you. You learned how to overcome all your challenges. Everything you set your mind to you will accomplish we believe in you and we will always be here for you supporting you in every way we can. He chale Ganas que tu si puedes.
Parents' names: Maribel Silva Ramos and Pablo Verduzco Ramos
