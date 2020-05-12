Abelardo Cardenas

School: Mabton High School
Future plans: Abelardo plans to attend Perry Tech and do Automotive mechanic while working part time. Abelardo is currently working part time as a stocking clerk at the Dollar Tree trying to save money to buy him self a Chevy Silverado.
Favorite quote: “ Dame right I like the life I live I went from a negative to a positive.” The Notorious BIG
Message from family: Abby, We are so proud of you and the hardworking young man you have become. The amazing role model to your nieces, nephew, and little sister Cocos... Sky the Limit Jibblets and you will accomplish everything you set your mind to..
Parents' names: Yadira Escoto and Celso Cardenas
