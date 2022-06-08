Abigail Ramos

School: City University of New York School of Law
Future plans: Pass the bar exam and begin working for the New York State Attorney General’s Office in the Labor Bureau.
Favorite quote: Women like you drown oceans.
Message from family: We are so proud of you Abby!! Familia Ramos & Perez
Parents' names: Jesus and Rocio Ramos
