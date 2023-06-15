Alex Zieske

Current print subscribers receive complimentary access to our digital e-edition and online content. Enjoying our latest issue is as easy as signing up for a free user account and connecting with your Account Number and Last Name!
Your Account Number can be found on your renewal notice.
Submit a profile of your favorite graduate to have them featured in our commemorative Graduation magazine! Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! All profiles are published for free on this website and in the print edition of the magazine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.