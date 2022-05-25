Anahi Carrillo

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Anahi wants to study business
Favorite quote: Always believe that the impossible is always possible -Selena Quintanilla
Message from family: We are all very proud of you!! You did it
Parents' names: Marina & Jose Carrillo
