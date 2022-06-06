Baylee Ohler

School: Prosser High School

Future plans: Attend Washington State University and pursue a degree in Business.

Favorite quote: A woman can be beautiful as well as intellectual. - Audrey Hepburn

Message from family: You make us SO proud Rella - Now go take on the world...we know you're ready!

Parents' names: Joe and Holly Ohler

