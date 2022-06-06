Baylee Ohler

School: Prosser High School
Future plans: Attend Washington State University and pursue a degree in Business.
Favorite quote: A woman can be beautiful as well as intellectual. - Audrey Hepburn
Message from family: You make us SO proud Rella - Now go take on the world...we know you're ready!
Parents' names: Joe and Holly Ohler
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.