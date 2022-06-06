Benjamin Anderson

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: 2 year LDS mission to Chile 🇨🇱 Viña del Mar, then BYU for college.
Favorite quote: “Wherever you go, there you are.”
Message from family: We are so proud of you Benjamin and all of your accomplishments and service to your church, school and community. We can’t wait to see what amazing things you accomplish in life!
Parents' names: Jory and Katherine Anderson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.