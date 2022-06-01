School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: My future plans after Graduation is to attend Yakima Valley Community College to aquire my Associates Degree to become a Dental Hygienist.
Favorite quote: "The best way to predict your future is to create it" Abraham Lincon
Message from family: Congratulations YOU DID IT!!! We are very proud of you Brianna Sanchez and we sincerly wish you nothing but the best on your new journey of life & we hope all your dreams come true you have a bright future ahead of you. Love Mom&Dad, Cristian, Giovanni, Amaris & Sanchez y Barajas Family's.
Parents' names: Juan Sanchez & Sonia Barajas
