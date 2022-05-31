Carlos G. Ramos

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Working in Alaska then attending WWU and get my teaching degree.
Favorite quote: Looking Good!
Message from family: One chapter of your life is completed and time to start a new one! Go and follow your dreams! We Love You!! Mom and Pops.
Parents' names: Carlos Jr and Valerie Ramos
