Ebony Aleah Ramirez

School: Mabton High School
Future plans: I plan on continuing my education at Yakima Valley College, as I have a head start with graduating with my AA I’ll be working towards a BA while majoring in psychology. I ideally wanna start as an elementary counselor and work my way up to a child therapist. But my end goal is getting out of the valley, traveling and see everything that’s out there is what I strive for Im willing to change my plans career wise when it comes to being happy.
Favorite quote: Only look back to see how far you’ve come.”
Message from family: We are so proud of you!! You did it!! There aren’t enough words to describe how proud we are of you. I hope your dreams take you to the corners of your smile, to the highest of your hopes, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known.
Parents' names: Oscar V Garcia, Adriana Ramirez
