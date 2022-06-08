Haley Rodriguez

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attending Western Washington University to study journalism.
Favorite quote: "Anything's possible if you've got enough nerve."
Message from family: We are so proud of you and your accomplishments, you can do anything possible in life!!!
Parents' names: Marecela and Jaime Rodriguez
