Haylee Andrews

School: Bickleton High School
Future plans: Attend CBC for a degree in Nursing and also Business
Favorite quote: "The test of success is not what you do when you are on top. Success is how high you bounce when you hit bottom" General Patton
Message from family: We are so proud of you! We look forward to celebrating all of your future endeavors. We know you will accomplish many great things.
Parents' names: Heidi and Daniel Andrews
