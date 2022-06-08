Heidi Sifuentes

School: Grandview High School
Future plans: To become a Certified Nursing Assistant.
Favorite quote: The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you gotta put up with the rain. Dolly Parton
Message from family: Hope that whatever they fight for throughout life they never give up
Parents' names: Patricia Cuevas
