Jesse Gonzalez, Jr.

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend WSU Pullman and receive a master's in biology or kinesiology.
Favorite quote: "The worst thing I can be is the same as everybody else." Arnold Schwarzenegger
Message from family: Congratulations! We are so proud of you and all your hard work. You will do great things in this world. Thank you for staying true to yourself. God bless you always and we love you. Go Cougs!
Parents' names: Jesse and Eva Gonzalez
