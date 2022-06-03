Jeydian Salazar

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Become a Journeyman Electrician.
Favorite quote: “If I Can See It And Believe It, Then I Can Achieve It” -Arnold Schwarzenegger
Message from family: We are so proud of you Jeydian! Congratulations son on your graduation. We love you very much! Now on to bigger things to reach another goal. Love you son, Lucas, mom and your siblings
Parents' names: Lucas & Melisa Pruneda
