Jolie Kone

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Attend tech school and study instrumentation and industrial automation technology
Favorite quote: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world” - Ghandi
Message from family: We are all so proud of you my sweet girl! Now go out into the world and stand out as you were meant to! ~ Love your mama and siblings
Parents' names: Helen Kone
