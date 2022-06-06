Jolie Kone

School: Sunnyside High School

Future plans: Attend tech school and study instrumentation and industrial automation technology

Favorite quote: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world” - Ghandi

Message from family: We are all so proud of you my sweet girl! Now go out into the world and stand out as you were meant to! ~ Love your mama and siblings

Parents' names: Helen Kone

