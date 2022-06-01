Marcus Mayfield

School: Sunnyside High School

Future plans: I want to go to college and become a dental assistant to help kids keep their beautiful smile

Favorite quote: Never give up on your dreams

Message from family: We're so proud of you your brothers and sisters and me and your stepdad wish you the best on your new journey keep on Shining we love you very much

Parents' names: Araceli Velazquez

