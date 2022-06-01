Marcus Mayfield

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: I want to go to college and become a dental assistant to help kids keep their beautiful smile
Favorite quote: Never give up on your dreams
Message from family: We're so proud of you your brothers and sisters and me and your stepdad wish you the best on your new journey keep on Shining we love you very much
Parents' names: Araceli Velazquez
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.