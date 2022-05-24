Marisol Farias

School: Sunnyside High school
Future plans: Marisol will go play soccer for Green River in Auburn and obtain her AA. Then she will transfer to a University to become a Dental Hygienist.
Message from family: I wish you the best in your journey. You are an amazing bright and smart person. I love you very much and words can’t express how proud I am of your accomplishments.
Parents' names: Maribel Farias, Raúl Farias
