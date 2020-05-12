Matthew Cerda

School: Sunnyside High School
Future plans: Find his dream job and be successful.
Favorite quote: We don’t make em!
Message from family: Congratulations on all your accomplishments! We’re so proud of you! We hope the best for you in all you do as you move on to bigger things. With love, Your family.
Parents' names: Miguel and Susan Cerda
